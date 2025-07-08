Decision on district tour soon, says Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a state-wide campaign, kickstarting the party’s poll works, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said that he would soon take up a similar campaign.

"I will announce my decision to tour across the state. There are still eight months left for the elections," Panneerselvam told the reporters at the Chennai Airport on Tuesday. Panneerselvam faced the Lok Sabha polls as part of the BJP-led NDA front and continued to maintain that he was still a part of the NDA.

Meanwhile, he expressed his condolence for the demise of students in a train accident at Semmankuppam in the Cuddalore district.