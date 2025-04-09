Deceased farmer’s kin protest over police inaction in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Kin of a farmer, who was murdered in a land dispute in Thanjavur, staged a protest in front of the police station on Wednesday, condemning the inaction of the police in preventing the murder despite they were alerted well in advance about the incident.

Theerkarasu (54), from Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, pledged his land for Rs 7 lakh to Thirukumar (50), of Pappanadu. Though Theerkarasu returned the money with interest, Thirukumar did not return the land, and this triggered an argument between the duo, which developed into a prolonged enmity.

Five months ago, Theerkarasu hurled a petrol bomb into the house of Thirukumar and was arrested and released on bail recently.

In such a backdrop, while Theerkarasu came to the bazaar on the night of April 2, a gang of four attacked him with lethal weapons and escaped. On information, Pappanadu police registered a case.

Meanwhile, on April 3, the relatives of Theerkarasu and residents from Ambalapattu staged a protest against the police, saying that the Pappanadu police inspector supported Thirukumar, and didn’t take any action despite an alert.

Subsequently, on Monday, the police arrested Sasikumar, brother of Thirukumar, cousins, Kalaiyarasan and Muneeswaran.

In the meantime, Theerkarasu, who was undergoing treatment in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, succumbed on Wednesday.

Soon, the relatives and the residents of Ambalapattu who assembled in front of the Pappanadu police station staged a protest and refused to accept the body.

On information, the SP R Rajaram, along with Orathanadu Tahsildhar Yuvaraj and others, rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating residents. Upon assurance by the officials of the retrieval of the land and the arrest of the culprits, they withdrew the protest. Later, in the evening, they received the body.