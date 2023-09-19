Deccan tour from Madurai to start on September 28

MADURAI: Bharat Gaurav train operator ‘ULA Rail’ has arranged a package tour from Madurai to the Deccan and back. Tourists could board the train starting on September 28 at Madurai, from other stations en route too, like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad and Podanur. According to a statement, the train reaches Hyderabad on September 30.

After sightseeing at the Charminar, Golconda Fort as well as Salar Jung museum the next day, the passengers will be taken on a trip to Ramoji Film City and back. Subsequently, from Hyderabad they will be taken to Aurangabad from where a trip to Ellora and Ajanta will be arranged from Aurangabad on October 3 and 4. Then the party will reach Lokmanya Tilak terminus and on a Mumbai city tour - starting with Juhu beach, Hanging gardens, Gateway of India drive, Bandra bridge etc. Afterwards, the vacationing passengers will reach Madgaon on October 5 evening and will be taken to the Mandovi river cruise.

On October 6 from Madgaon, the tourists will be taken to Calangute beach and Cathedral and return via Mangalore. Those interested can contact www.railtourism.com.