Decade after murdering friend in Triplicane, man sentenced to life imprisonment

Both the victim and accused were room mates of a lodge in Triplicane and on 12 April, 2012.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 July 2023 4:17 PM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Additional Sessions fast track court convicted the accused Venkatesh alias Thangapandi for killing his friend Srinivasarao and awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000.

Srinivasarao demanded the return of Rs 10,000 that he had loaned to Thangapandi. But the latter escaped after pushing Srinivasarao down and strangling him to death.

Based on a complaint from lodge manager Triplicane police arrested M Thangapandi, a Madurai native.

After the trial, the 16th Additional Sessions Fast track court awarded life term sentence to Thangapandi.

DTNEXT Bureau

