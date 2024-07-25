Debt-ridden Tiruchy woman kills two kids, hangs self in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Frustrated by the debt-ridden life, a woman hanged herself after killing her two children in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

It is said that Krishnamurthy (39) and Keerthika (32) of Kamarajar colony have kids Gokulnath (14) and Sai Nandhini (11). The two children are studying in Class 9 and 6 respectively at Manachanallur Government Higher Secondary School.

Krishnamurthy who has been working in a rice mill in Manachanallur borrowed money from various sources as his income was too meagre to run his family. Keerthika had also borrowed loans through Women Self Help Groups. Since the couple could not repay the borrowed money, the people who had lent them money had insisted they settle the money at once. This triggered a quarrel between the couple. On Tuesday night, Krishnamurthy who had quarreled with his wife, went to the rice mill for night duty and the following day when he came home, he was shocked to see his wife and two children dead. While the bodies of the children were lying on the floor, the body of Keerthika was hanging.

Soon, he passed on the information to the Manachanallur police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

Initial investigation found that Keerthika who was in frustration had fed sedative pills to the children and strangled them to death and soon, she hanged herself. The police registered a case and are investigating.