Debate on Kallar-ADW schools merger after students excel

CHENNAI: The results of classes 10 and 12 board exams of the Adi-Dravidar welfare schools and Government Kallar Reclamation Schools have thrown a surprise with outstanding performance with students scoring the first and second highest pass percentages among schools under other departments in the State, raises questions over the State’s move to merge schools run by the welfare department with School Education Department citing poor performance.

As per the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) data, Tribal Welfare schools came in second with a pass percentage of 95.15 per cent in class 12 board exams. They scored the highest among other department schools with 92.45 per cent in class 10 board exams.

The Kallar schools recorded a 95.47 pass percentage in the class 12 board exams and 91.75 per cent in the class 10 board exams. They registered the highest pass rate compared to schools like Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) department schools, schools under city Corporations and municipalities, schools under the Forest department and schools operating under the Social Welfare department.

Overall, 1,612 class 12 students from Kallar schools appeared for the exam, and 1,539 cleared the papers. Girls scored 98.35 per cent, while boys scored 93.09 per cent. Of 2,157 students appearing for the class 10 board exam, 1,979 passed. Girls fared 94.99 per cent, and boys registered 88.96 per cent.

Subsequently, 1,402 students appeared for class 12 boards in Tribal Welfare schools, and 1,334 students passed the exam. Girls secured 96.44 per cent, while boys scored 93.75 per cent. Out of 1,828 students, as many as 1,690 students cleared the class 10 exams in Tribal Welfare schools. Girls secured a 93.16 pass rate, and boys scored 93.76 per cent, according to data from DGE.

While the percentage has been motivating for both the students and teachers to perform better and score higher in the upcoming academic year, school faculties have also expressed the importance of having such schools catering to the students from the communities that require more attention and care. They also pointed out that the State government’s decision to merge schools under other departments with the education department will not set the right precedent.

Speaking to DT Next, P Theenan, the district secretary of the TN primary school teachers federation and Kallar Schools prevention forum, said, “Despite the lack of teachers, we have shown high pass percentage and overall performances. If the government intervenes and provides needed support without merging us with the education department, the students can excel better.”

The Kallar schools are for educating the people of the community. Currently, 299 schools are there in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts. These schools have managed to consistently achieve high scores despite not having the required number of teachers and inadequate infrastructure facilities.