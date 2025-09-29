‘Deaths reminded me of my mother’s suicide’: Aadhav Arjuna speaks days after Karur stampede

CHENNAI: Three days after the stampede at TVK leader Vijay’s rally in Karur that claimed 41 lives, including women and children, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s general secretary for election campaign management, Aadhav Arjuna, broke his silence and shared his grief on social media.

In his tweet, he wrote: “I have been experiencing the greatest sorrow of my life for the past 24 hours… these deaths are still crushing my heart. I am struggling to go beyond the pain of death and the cries of those people.”

Recalling his childhood trauma, he added, “I first felt the pain of a death when I was a five-year-old, witnessing my mother’s suicide. Now, these deaths have caused me the same pain again.”

Aadhav expressed that the grief and suffering of each family are beyond compensation and said, “The loss suffered by each family is irreplaceable. I will stand as a brother, son, and relative, carrying their dreams and hopes forward, as one who has felt the pain of death at a young age.”

Aadhav concluded his message with a note of hope, quoting, “Dharma may face tests, but in the end, Dharma will prevail.”