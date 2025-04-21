Deaths due to water contamination expose DMK government in coma, alleges Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday denounced the DMK government over the death of three and the hospitalisation of around 50 others in Woraiyur in Trichy, after they reportedly consumed drinking water contaminated with sewage. He accused the ruling dispensation of failing to provide even basic amenities such as safe drinking water, thereby endangering public health.

The incident exposed the inefficiency of the State’s public health system and the local administration in responding to serious health issues, Palaniswami said in a social media post and demanded that the DMK regime take full responsibility for the Woraiyur incident.

The AIADMK leader stated that local residents had raised concerns with the authorities two weeks prior to the incident. He alleged that the inaction of those in charge had directly contributed to the tragedy, and described the present regime as a “coma government” that continues to ignore the grievances of the people and fails to ensure essential services such as the supply of potable water.

Recalling the DMK’s campaign promises ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, Palaniswami said the DMK president MK Stalin had collected petitions from the public and pledged to address them once in power. He further reminded that Stalin had assured the public they could approach him at the Secretariat if their issues went unresolved. “To this day, those petitions remain unanswered,” Palaniswami said.

Holding the DMK government squarely responsible for the deaths in Woraiyur, the Leader of Opposition demanded that the affected families be provided with adequate medical care and compensation without delay for the tragic loss of lives.