Death threat to Madurai MP assault on democracy: TNCC chief

CHENNAI: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday condemned the death threat issued to CPM’s Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, calling it an assault on democracy.

He called the death threat “highly condemnable” and said that threatening someone who continuously fights to echo the voice of the people in the Parliament was tantamount to an assault on democracy.

“Such threats not only affect law and order but also go against the fundamental principle of resolving political differences democratically,” remarked the TNCC president, and urged that those who issued the threats using information technology must be immediately arrested and strict action initiated against them.

The union government must ensure that the elected representatives of the people discharge their duties safely.

'Enact law against honour killings'

Joining the chorus against the killing of Dalit techie Kavin, Selvaperunthagai said that the incident was shocking and worrisome, and it was atrocious that the honour killing practice was continuing even in modern society.

Strongly condemning the gruesome incident against humanity, the TNCC chief said, “The involvement of a police family in such an honour killing incident has put the government to shame. Love and marriage are basic rights of an individual. Killing people to prevent it is unacceptable in a civilised society.”

Urging the government to immediately intervene and arrest the accused involved in the disgusting act, the TNCC chief said that the government must secure stringent punishment to prevent such attacks against the marginalised communities.

Urging the government to take measures to raise awareness on the issue, Selvaperunthagai asked the state government to enact a law against honour killing immediately.