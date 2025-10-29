Death of pregnant Dindigul college student raises concern over unauthorised medical practices

CHENNAI: Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old college student from Ayyalur in Dindigul district, amid allegations of illegal medical practices in the region.

The deceased, identified as Vichithra, daughter of Amshavalli Karuppaiah from Ayyalur Kaspa, was a first-year Computer Science student at a government college in Dindigul. According to a Daily Thanthi report, she was admitted to a hospital two days ago after complaining of ill health. Initial medical examinations reportedly revealed that she was pregnant.

Sources said the girl had taken some herbal medicine for abortion, which made her sick and led to her hospital admission.

However, the young woman passed away on October 28, triggering outrage in Ayyalur and surrounding areas.

Locals allege that several unqualified practitioners are operating fake hospitals and medical shops in Ayyalur, Vadamadurai, Kombaripatti, Puthur, Natham, Sendurai, Vedasandur, Kovilur, and Guziliamparai. These so-called 'doctors' are said to conduct illegal abortions and administer unsafe injections and pills, leading to the deaths of several women.

Despite complaints being made to the district health department, activists claim that even after repeated complaints, the district health authorities have been slow to act. Even when patients are later rushed to the Dindigul Government Hospital, many are beyond recovery, allegedly due to earlier mishandling by unlicensed practitioners.

Government doctors have expressed distress over the recurring incidents, noting that such practices undermine the credibility of qualified professionals.

Social activists have urged the district administration to take immediate action against fake doctors and unlicensed medical shops. They have also demanded a thorough inquiry into Vichitra’s death.