Death of children linked to cough syrup: Owner of TN pharma firm arrested

CHENNAI: In a significant development, G Ranganathan, 75, the owner of Srisan Pharma, a pharmaceutical company based in Sunguvarchatram, Kancheepuram, was arrested on Thursday. The arrest is connected to the deaths of over fifteen children in northern Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh, who had consumed cough syrup manufactured by his company.

The arrest was made by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh, which had traveled to Tamil Nadu to probe the matter.

The controversy began after numerous complaints alleged that a cough syrup produced at the Srisan Pharma facility was responsible for a series of child fatalities. The Central Government subsequently directed the Tamil Nadu state government to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action.

Following these orders, officials from both the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department inspected the Sunguvarchatram factory. During the inspection, which took place a few days ago, they collected samples of the raw materials and finished products used in the drug manufacturing process. The authorities also issued an order to temporarily halt all production at the unit.

Amid this investigation, the SIT from Madhya Pradesh arrived in Tamil Nadu to conduct its own inquiries. It is reported that the team was awaiting a court order to proceed with a formal inspection of the pharmaceutical plant.

Simultaneously, the Kancheepuram Drugs Control Officer, Manimekalai, escalated pressure on the company by pasting a formal notice on the gates of the locked factory. The notice demanded that the management of the pharma firm provide a satisfactory explanation for the allegations, failing which strict action would be initiated.

The Madhya Pradesh SIT arrested the company's owner, Ranganathan during wee hours of Thursday. He has been taken into custody and is expected to be taken to the factory for questioning.