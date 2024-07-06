Deal with firm that defrauded Rs.2.5 K crore from public led to killing of Arcot Suresh and Armstrong?

CHENNAI: Though Arcot Suresh and Armstrong were considered as arch rivals when it comes to their field of operation - read extortion and kangaroo court - the two had one in common and that led to the killing of the both.

If sources are to be believed one of the infamous gold deposit / trading firm which failed to return thousands of crores of rupees to its depositors, had paid both in lakhs of rupees to threaten and rein heavy weight complainants.

Both were at each other's throat after they came to know that the other had possibly encroached on their income generating area.

One of the senior executives of the company, which was accused of even paying heavily to the EOW investigators, had initially approached Arcot Suresh to handle the messy situation and paid him . When Armstrong came to know about it he called up the senior executive and asked for 'his share'.

The company executive also paid him generously. This had obviously irked Arcot Suresh and since then both were at logger heads.

Though the police had not officially said Armstrong's involvement in Suresh's murder in August last year , Suresh 's accomplices knew that the hit was ordered by Armstrong. So they retaliated, sources said on Saturday.