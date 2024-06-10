Deadline to apply for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions extended to June 11

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education has extended the dates to apply for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA)-2024 to June 11, as per the circular.

The online registration process for TNEA-2024 commenced on May 6. And, the candidates were directed to apply for admissions at Anna University and its affiliated colleges till June 6.

However, due to the high demand for public and students who are willing to apply for engineering seats in the State, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has extended the last date to June 11, from June 6. An intimation of the same was given on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, for the new academic year 2024-25, 2.49 lakh students have applied and 2.06 lakh students have paid the application fee till June 6.

“At present, accepting the demands of the students, the application registration for TNEA is extended by two more days. Students who have failed to apply so far are advised to register their application afresh through the website www.tneaonline.org and upload the registration fee certificates,” stated the circular from DoTE.

Candidates can submit the original certificates before June 12. Meanwhile, the merit list will be released on July 10.

Additionally, random numbers for the candidates will likely be released on June 12. And, the certificate verification for the candidates will be held between June 13 and 30, stated the DoTE press note.

Further, the department will tend to queries and complaints between July 11 and 20.

Candidates who can apply online at www.tneaonline.org/ and tndte.gov.in must have mandatorily passed Class 12 or equivalent exams from other boards with science (physics and chemistry) and mathematics as subjects.

Also, candidates between 18 to 25 years can apply for TNEA, however, the required age relaxation is allowed for certain reserved categories.