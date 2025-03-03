Begin typing your search...

    Deadline extended to apply for teaching vacancy in TN govt law colleges

    “Due to a slew of requests from applicants to apply for the posts of associate and assistant professors with government law colleges, the deadline to apply for the posts have been posted to 5 pm of March 18.”

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 March 2025 9:19 PM IST
    Deadline extended to apply for teaching vacancy in TN govt law colleges
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has extended the deadline to apply for associate and assistant professor posts in government law colleges to March 18.

    As per the notification from DGE, the earlier deadline to apply for these posts in government law colleges was set on March 3.

    “Due to a slew of requests from applicants to apply for the posts of associate and assistant professors with government law colleges, the deadline to apply for the posts have been posted to 5 pm of March 18,” read the notification.

    The direct appointment of these posts are done through DGE by conducting the exams, as per the circular dated January 24.

    Teaching jobsLaw collegesGovernment Law CollegeDirectorate of Government Examination (DGE)
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X