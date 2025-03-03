Deadline extended to apply for teaching vacancy in TN govt law colleges

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has extended the deadline to apply for associate and assistant professor posts in government law colleges to March 18.

As per the notification from DGE, the earlier deadline to apply for these posts in government law colleges was set on March 3.

“Due to a slew of requests from applicants to apply for the posts of associate and assistant professors with government law colleges, the deadline to apply for the posts have been posted to 5 pm of March 18,” read the notification.

The direct appointment of these posts are done through DGE by conducting the exams, as per the circular dated January 24.