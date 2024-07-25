Dead lizard found in breakfast of govt primary school in Dharmapuri

Begin typing your search...

Upon receiving information, their parents gathered at the school and commotion ensued.

Government primary school in Devarasampatti village (Thanthi Tv)

CHENNAI: Tensions arose in the Devarasampatti village in Dharmapuri district after a dead lizard was allegedly found in the breakfast eaten by the children of a government primary school.

According to a Thanthi TV report, breakfast was cooked and served to 19 children studying in the school after which officials found the dead lizard in the pan.

A state medical team rushed to the spot to treat the children. Upon receiving information, their parents gathered at the school and commotion ensued.

Officials, including the District Development Officer, have been conducting an investigation. Further details are awaited.

