DDHS instructed to intensify Covid-19 prevention measures

CHENNAI: Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has advised to set up the surveillance of COVID-19 cases after the surge of cases in Indonesia, Thailand and also in Kerala in the recent days.

A video conference was conducted by the Director General of Health Services recently and advised to ensure the preparedness of the COVID-19 testing facilities to manage the surge of COVID cases.

Tamil Nadu recorded 20 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the active cases of COVID-19 in the State to 48. About 391 samples were tested and a total of 38,10,881 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the State so far.

However, no deaths were reported in the State, taking the deaths to 38,081.

Based on the advisory by the Union Health Ministry, the Deputy Directors of Health Services are also instructed to do testing for the symptomatic cases, and to create awareness regarding the hygiene measures.

The immune compromised patients and the patients on treatment for non communicable disease and pregnant woman should be advised to wear face masks in public places.