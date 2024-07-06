DCE trying to undermine social justice in higher education, says Ramadoss urging TN government to apologise to people

CHENNAI: Alleging that the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) is trying to undermine social justice in higher education, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to apologize to the people.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the Director of Collegiate Education had issued an order to ban filling of seats allocated to SC and ST students with other BC and MBC students in arts and science colleges if the SC/ST seats remained vacant.

"Now, the order has been revoked. In an order dated July 2, director Karmegam instructed to fill vacant BC and MBC seats with SC/ST students if the seats are vacant. But banned filling of SC/ST seats with BC and MBC students under the same circumstance. I opposed the order citing wastage of seats. Also, it is against social justice, " Ramadoss added.

The statement said that the order has been revoked as the betrayal of DMK government against social justice came to light.

"It is not sufficient. The government should explain the reason for issuing such an order by the DCE against social justice. Moreover, the government should apologize," he said.

Ramadoss urged the government to remove Karmegam from the DCE post and appoint an official, who has concerns over social justice.