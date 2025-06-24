Days after sitting silent at AV show attacking Dravidian icons, AIADMK leader now issues condemnation

CHENNAI: After coming under sharp criticism for remaining mute spectators to the audio-visual played at the BJP-backed Murugan Bakthargal Manadu in Madurai, which denigrated Dravidian icons Thanthai Periyar and C N Annadurai, former AIADMK minister and deputy Leader of the Opposition R B Udhayakumar registered the party’s strong condemnation of the disparaging portrayal of the Dravidian stalwarts.

In a self-explanatory video, Udhayakumar claimed on Tuesday that he along with party senior functionaries - long with Sellur K Raju, V V Rajan Chellappa, Kadambur C Raju and K T Rajenthra Balaji - had attended the conference as “ devotees of Lord Murugan” and believed it would be an “apolitical event”.

“We have decided to attend the conference out of respect for differing views,’ he said and echoed Dravidian leader Annadurai’s words “The flowers of the neighbour’s garden too have fragrance” to justify their participation in the meeting that put the AIADMK in a firing line for the last two days.

“We strongly believed that the conference would be an apolitical event. We were unaware that the organisers would screen a defamatory video about Dravidian leaders,” said Udhayakumar.

Since they were seated behind the screen, there was “no chance of watching or seeing” the video, he said, justifying their silence during the incident. In the video, the Hindu outfit portrayed the Dravidian stalwarts as “atheist jackals” and claimed that the Hindu Munnani had “triumphed over fake Dravidianism” on several occasions, remaining steadfast in its mission to end Dravidianism, which it alleged operated under the guise of secularism, to revive a “Theiviga Tamil Nadu”. He also feigned ignorance on the resolutions, which includes wiping out Dravidianism from TN, passed in the conference.

“We never hesitate to register our opposition whenever or wherever Periyar and Anna are criticised.