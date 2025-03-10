Days after delivering baby, young woman dies after falling inside Kovilpatti govt hospital toilet

MADURAI: Elizabeth Rani (21) of Manthithoppu village succumbed after a fall inside the Kovilpatti Government Headquarters Hospital toilet on Saturday night.

She was admitted to the hospital on February 26 and the following day, she delivered a boy through cesarean section.

However, she slipped and fell while in the toilet in the aftermath and lost her conscience. She did not recover despite treatment.

Her body was later sent to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint, Kovilpatti East police filed a case, sources said.