Days after arresting Mukesh; Kerala cops in Chennai to hunt for complainant actor

CHENNAI: Two days after arresting Malayalam actor and ruling CPM’s MLA Mukesh in a sexual assault case, a police team from Kerala landed in Chennai to investigate an assault complaint against the actress, who had lodged a sexual assault case against Mukesh and other actors.

Mukesh was arrested on Tuesday by the special investigation team based on her complaint but was let off as he had obtained anticipatory bail from a local court in Ernakulam.

Just two days later, five male and female officials from the Kerala police landed at an apartment complex in Koyambedu on Thursday, asking residents for details about the actress who had reportedly stayed there in the past.

When contacted by DT Next, the police team from Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, Kerala, refused to divulge the details of the complaint, maintaining that the case was in the initial stage of probe.

However, when interacting with some of the families in the apartment complex, the police team said they were probing a complaint of assault against the actress by another woman. They showed the residents several photographs of the woman and asked if they recognised her.

The actress was in the news after she accused several Malayalam film actors, including Mukesh and Jayasurya, of sexual assault after the Hema Committee report was made public.

The actress told DT Next that she was aware of the complaint and alleged that it was orchestrated by powerful people to silence her. “I am ‘happy’ that the Kerala police have started the probe. Let them investigate that girl’s complaint. Once they do a real probe, they will find that it was a fake complaint,” she claimed.