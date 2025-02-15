Day before Board exam, Thanjavur CBSE school found unrecognised; Class 10 students in soup

TIRUCHY: As many as 19 students pursuing class 10 at a private CBSE School at Athirampattinam in Thanjavur were up for a shock when they turned up for their board exam on Saturday. They were denied hall tickets for the public examination scheduled on Saturday as the school was found to be unrecognised.

After the fallout the Thanjavur District Collector assured of stringent action against the school management. The Collector asked the students to take up public exams as private students under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) scheme. The exam under the NIOS scheme is scheduled to be held in the month of October.

Owing to the issue, as many as 19 students, including three girls of Prime CBSE School at Naduvikadu near Athirampattinam in Thanjavur, had not received their hall ticket even during the penultimate date of their class 10 exam scheduled on Saturday. When they inquired about this with the school management, they were told that the school had no recognition and, hence, they could not get the hall ticket.

The shocked students went to the district Collectorate along with their parents on Friday, agitated over the issue. They informed the District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam about the injustice meeted out to them. The Collector conducted inquiries about the complaints with the school correspondent, Faizal Ahamed.

Subsequently, the collector told the reporters that the students were given the option to take up the examination under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme conducted by the State Board or to take up the examination under the NIOS scheme, for which the exam is scheduled in the month of October.

“After the parents and the students opted to take up the NIOS scheme exam, we have taken an undertaking from them. However, proper action would be initiated against the school that was functioning without recognition. An inspection has been ordered against the school”, the Collector added.