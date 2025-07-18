Day after attack, teachers demand workplace safety

MADURAI: A day after the attack on a teacher of political science in SR. Government Higher Secondary Boys School at Tiruthangal in Virudhunagar district, teachers affiliated to various organisations lodged a protest on Thursday condemning the incident. During the protest demonstration, they raised slogans demanding the government provide adequate security for teachers at the workplace.

On the fateful day, four students, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, assaulted the teacher with a liquor bottle. Virudhunagar Chief Educational Officer R Mathan Kumar, said disciplinary action would be taken against the students. Further, the CEO said they would meet the Superintendent of Police to seek protection for teachers in schools. Moreover, he said counselling sessions for students would be conducted at regular intervals in the coming days.