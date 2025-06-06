Day 1: 300 tonnes of waste collected from govt offices under Thooimai Mission initiative

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reviewed the impact of the statewide waste recycling initiative undertaken under the Thooimai Mission and said that as much as 300 tonnes of various types of waste were collected from 1,100 government offices under the initiative launched on World Environment Day.

Talking to media persons after reviewing the progress of the scheme on the first day, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who returned from a few days of illness, said that they have set up a war room at Ripon Buildings to coordinate with all district collectors and monitor the mission in all 38 districts. So far, nearly 300 tonnes of waste have been collected, and the district collectors have been advised to dispose of the waste by complying with the standard operating procedure.

"After studying the outcome of the scheme for the next two days, the scheme would be extended to all government offices in village panchayats, government hospitals, government colleges and schools," Udhayanidhi said, adding that the Chief Minister has issued orders to implement the scheme in all government offices in the next 10 days.

The Deputy Chief Minister also appealed to the people to join the scheme and help make Tamil Nadu clean. Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Rajan, state chief secretary N Muruganandam, additional chief secretary of the state special programme implementation department Pradeep Yadav and others also took part in the review meeting, which was the first to be attended by Udhayanidhi ever since he took ill a few days ago.