Dates announced for TNPSC Group 2, 2A exams; Check details
Group 2 and 2A first paper and Group 2A second paper will be held on February 8.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 exams are scheduled to be held on February 8, 23 and the hall ticket has been released.
Candidates attempting the Group 2 and 2A exams can download it from tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in.
Here are the dates for the exam:
Group 2 second paper, will be held on Feb 23.
