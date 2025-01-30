Begin typing your search...

    Group 2 and 2A first paper and Group 2A second paper will be held on February 8.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Jan 2025 9:34 AM IST
    Dates announced for TNPSC Group 2, 2A exams; Check details
    TNPSC

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 exams are scheduled to be held on February 8, 23 and the hall ticket has been released.

    Candidates attempting the Group 2 and 2A exams can download it from tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in.

    Here are the dates for the exam:

    Group 2 and 2A first paper and Group 2A second paper will be held on February 8.

    Group 2 second paper, will be held on Feb 23.

    Online Desk

