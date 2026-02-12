Data gap, policy uncertainty stall gig worker welfare in Tamil Nadu

Officials in the Labour Department say aggregators not sharing workforce data remains the biggest hurdle, affecting workers' ability to access benefits. "They do not recognise gig workers as employees and have largely been unresponsive in sharing data. Without it, large-scale enrolment is not possible," a senior official said, while also noting low awareness among workers. Officials added that aggregators maintain gig workers are "floating" and may leave anytime, and therefore companies are not obliged to maintain detailed records.

Trade unions contest this. CITU national vice president A Soundararajan said most delivery workers work long hours and the sector has created steady demand. "Companies are shedding their responsibility despite depending on a regular workforce," he said. Beyond data gaps, uncertainty over the future legal framework remains another concern.