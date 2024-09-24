Damaged steps leading to Triveni Sangamam in Kanniyakumari being renovated

CHENNAI: Following repeated requests from devotees visiting the legendary Triveni Sangamam where the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea converge, the district administration has commenced work to renovate the steps leading into the waters.

During sacred days like Aadi Amavasai, Thai Amavasai, and Mahalaya Amavasai, thousands of devotees visit Kanniyakumari to take a holy dip in the sea and offer prayers to their ancestors.

However, for the past few years, tourists have been complaining that the rock-steps leading to the sea are damaged. As a result, some of them have even gotten injured.

Recently, Kanniyakumari District Collector Azhagu Meena who inspected the site instructed officials to renovate the uneven steps at the earliest. Following this, renovation work which is being funded through public donations, began two days ago with a massive crane removing the damaged rocks from the steps leading to the sea.

Senior temple authorities inspected the renovation work on Tuesday.