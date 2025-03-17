Dam across Palar river to be constructed on priority basis, says TN Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to build a dam across the Palar River near Venkodi, followed by the Agricultural Budget.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Uthiramerur constituency MLA K Sundar brought up the topic of the proposed dam near Venkodi, during the State Assembly session on Monday.

In response, Minister Duraimurugan stressed the importance of the dam and shared details about a planned 1,600-meter-long structure, which is expected to cost around Rs 70 crore.

He pointed out the potential advantages, mentioning that the dam would help raise the water table in 12 village borewells and irrigate about 2,400 acres of farmland.

"The construction of this dam is vital for the region, and we are committed to taking the necessary steps to prioritize the dam in Venkodi, depending on the state's financial situation," Duraimurugan added.

This announcement comes at a time when discussions are ongoing about the state's budget and its funding for essential infrastructure projects.

The proposed dam is anticipated to greatly benefit the local farming community and help tackle water scarcity challenges in the area.