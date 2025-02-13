Dalit youth attacked in Sivaganga while returning home on bike

MADURAI: A 20-year-old Dalit youth came under alleged attack by three youths near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district while he was returning home on a two-wheeler from college on Wednesday night.

The injured identified as R Ayyasamy suffered cut injuries on his arms.

According to a statement from Sivaganga District Police, Ayyasamy while passing through Melapidavur, saw three of the known persons including Vinothkumar (21), Aatheeswaran (25) and Vallarasu (23), who all were in a drunken state, at 8.30 pm. All three belong to an upper-caste community.

Inquiries revealed that one of the accused Aatheeswaran was a neighbour of Ayyasamy and another accused Vinoth a friend.

It’s also known that the injured Ayyasamy was also under the influence of alcohol. After seeing them, Ayyasamy stopped his two-wheeler and had a conversation.

At that moment, Ayyasamy teased and called Vinoth Kumar by his nickname ‘Alert’, which he felt as an insult thus creating a wordy quarrel between them. Suddenly during the quarrel, Vinoth Kumar along with Aatheeswaran and Vallarasu abused and assaulted Ayyasamy with a weapon.

In the assault, Ayyasamy sustained cut injuries on his left wrist and right arm. The injured Ayyasamy was then taken to Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for treatment and his condition was normal.

Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat and Manamadurai DSP inspected the scene of the crime and made inquiries about the incident at the village and the motive behind the attack.

Following the incident, Ayyasamy’s mother Chellamal (55) complained and a case was registered by the SIPCOT police under Sections 296(b),118(1), 126(2), 351(3), BNS r/w 3(1) (r), 3(1) (s) SC/ST Act.

Immediately, after the incident, all three accused including Vinothkumar, Aatheeswaran and Vallarasu were arrested.

The statement further clarified that “no chopping off the hand” or “looting of the victim's house “has taken place as reported in some social media and electronic media channels.

Moreover, the motive of the incident is “a wordy quarrel in a drunken state”, and the above-involved accused did not assault the injured Ayyasamy “for riding a two-wheeler (Royal Enfield)” as reported in some media.

Further, the case would be investigated on the correct lines and the charge sheet would be filed at the earliest, within the stipulated time and all efforts will be taken to ensure that the case reaches its logical conclusion.

This clarification is being issued to ensure that the facts of the case are accurately presented and the general public is rightly informed.