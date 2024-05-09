Dalit panchayat head’s name defaced in Kumbakonam, police action sought

TIRUCHY: A Dalit woman panchayat president from Kumbakonam approached the police on Wednesday appealing action against the dominant community council members who had erased her name from panchayat office building.

On August 10, 2023, the new building for Kadichambadi panchayat was inaugurated by Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and the name of president Malarkodi Srinivasan (49), belonging to AIADMK, was painted on the building. Since MCC was in place the name was covered with a banner.

On Wednesday, when the the president removed the banner, she was shocked to see that her name was defaced with black paint. Soon she approached the Swamimalai police station and complained.



She said the panchayat elected a Dalit president after 50 years and the dominant community members have been preventing her from discharging a duty.

“I suspect the vice president N Sivabalan from PMK was behind the issue as he has been working against me ever since I assumed office,” Malarkodi said in the complaint.