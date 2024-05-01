Dalit killed in Kovai for refusing to marry lover, 3 held

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old youth, who refused to marry a minor girl with whom he was in love, was assaulted to death by the girl’s brother and his four friends in Coimbatore.

The deceased, S Jeyachandran, a Dalit from Irugur in Sulur, who was working in a petrol bunk on Vellalore Road, was in love with prime accused Suruli, 23 alias Surendran’s sister from the backward community.

When Suruli came to know of their love, he initially objected and asked Jeyachandran to snap the relationship with his sister. However, later in a change of mind, acknowledged their relationship.

Meanwhile, Suruli insisted Jeyachandran to marry his sister; however he refused and began to avoid her. Infuriated by his behavior, Suruli took him on his bike to a secluded spot near Thadagam on April 26 to talk on the issue.

There, Suruli’s friends Jayaraj alias Sullan (22), Karthik (23), Naveen and Kulanthai joined him and persuaded Jeyachandran for the marriage. An argument broke out when Jayachandran stood his ground by refusing to marry the girl.

Following this, the five persons assaulted him with logs leaving him critically injured. He then returned home following day and was admitted to a private hospital and then to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. Despite treatment, he died on Monday.

Based on a complaint by Jeyachandran’s mother Radhika (45), the Podanur police registered a case of murder and arrested Suruli, Jayaraj and Karthik, while a search is on for two others.