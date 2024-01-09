Dad kills girl, burns body for marrying Dalit youth

TIRUCHY: Enraged that his 19-year-old daughter got married to a Dalit youth, a man from a backward class community brought her back with the help of the police, and murdered and burnt her body on Monday.

From their school days, P Aishwarya from Pattukkottai and B Naveen (19) from neighbouring village of Poovalur were in love. Later, they went to Tirupur and were working in a textile firm. The teenagers got married on December 31 and rented a house at Veerapandi near Tirupur.

On January 2, her father Perumal lodged a missing complaint with Palladam police, following which the police registered a case. The officials traced and brought Aishwarya to the station on the same day and sent her with her father. When Naveen went to the police, they asked him to stay away from her.

Meanwhile, Perumal tortured and murdered Aishwarya, and burnt her body. After being alerted by his friends, Naveen came to his native and lodged a complaint with the Vattathikottai police.

The police are searching for Perumal who has gone absconding. A heavy posse of police was deployed in the neighbourhood to avert any untoward incident.