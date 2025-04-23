Dad disallows visit amusement park with friends, college girl dies by suicide in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old college girl ended her life by consuming poison after her father denied permission to hang out with her friends in Erode.

Police said Pratheeba, daughter of Palanithangam, a daily wager from Chennampatti near Anthiyur in Erode, had gone to her aunt’s house in Sembulichampalayam along with her brother on April 21. She is studying second year B Pharm at a private college in Sangagiri in Salem. She called up her mother and sought permission to visit an amusement park near Chithode along with her friends. However, Palanithangam turned down her request and asked her to stay at home.

Depressed over this, Pratheeba consumed the mosquito repellent liquid and informed her aunt. She immediately rushed Pratheeba to a private hospital in Anthiyur and then to Erode GH.

The girl was again shifted to a private hospital and then moved to the Anthiyur Government Hospital. However, she died on the way to the hospital on Wednesday. The Anthiyur police have registered a case, and further investigations are on.

In another incident near Coimbatore, Manonmani, 25, from LG Nagar in Vellalore, ended her life by consuming poison on Tuesday. The Podanur police have registered a case, and an investigation is under way to ascertain the reason for taking an extreme step.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)