DA case: Deadline fixed to dispose of case against TN Minister Ponmudy's acquittal

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court fixed the final hearing of the suo motu criminal revision initiated against the acquittal of State Minister K Ponmudy from the disproportionate assets (DA) case, for the final disposal commencing on April 7 and made it clear that the hearing will be conducted on a day to day basis.

On Monday, the criminal revision matter was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh to fix the limit for the final hearing.

The judge fixed the final hearing, which would commence on April 7 and conclude on April 17, by conducting the hearing on a daily basis.

The judge asked the counsels and law officers to be prepared with the case and directed them to file the written submissions.

On August 10, 2023, Justice N Anand Venkatesh initiated suo motu criminal revision against the discharge of Minister K Ponmudy and his wife from the DA case, by raising various suspicions on the narrative as it revealed "shocking and calculated attempt to manipulate and subvert the criminal justice system".

In 2002 the DVAC registered a case against Ponmudy, his wife, his mother-in-law, and two others under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, for acquiring properties that were disproportionate to his known sources of income from 1996 to 2001 when he was a minister in the DMK regime.

Relating to this case, on April 26, 2022, the principal district judge, Villupuram wrote a letter to the MHC requesting permission to conduct a special sitting to complete the case.

However, the High Court has rejected his permission and directed the principal judge that the case should not be taken up until further orders.

Later, on July 7, 2022, directed the principal district judge, Villupuram to transfer the case to the file of the principal district judge, Vellore.

Subsequently, the Vellore court acquitted all the accused from the case including Ponmudy, on June 28, 2023.