D Karthikeyan appointed as Principal Secretary of TN MAWS

CHENNAI: In a significant reshuffle in the State bureaucracy, the State government on Saturday transferred the incumbent Principal Secretary of the State Higher Education Department, D Karthikeyan, and appointed him as the Principal Secretary of the State Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS).

Karthikeyan has been appointed MAWS secretary following the elevation of Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena from the post as the Chief Secretary of the State.

An order issued by Shiv Das Meena said A Karthik, Principal Secretary of the Animal Husbandry/Fisheries Department has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

Additional Chief Secretary of Backward Classes Welfare Department Mangat Ram Sharma has been appointed as additional Secretary of the Animal Husbandry/Dairying department.

Special secretary of the Health Department, Reeta Harish Thakkar, has been posted as the Secretary of the Backward Classes Welfare Department. Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) of Greater Chennai Corporation, Vishnu Mahajan has been posted as Joint Managing Director (Finance) of Tangedco.

Commissioner of Nagercoil Corporation, Anand Mohan has been appointed deputy commissioner (Revenue and Finance) of GCC.

The Project Director of TN Road Sector Project A Annadurai has been posted as managing director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

Dr S Prabhakar, managing director of TN Civil Supplies Corporation has been posted as the project director of TN Road Sector Project.

K Elambahavath, managing director of Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation would hold full additional charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty, Magalir Urimaithogai Project.

Archana Patnaik, chairperson of the Teacher's Recruitment Board will hold full additional charge as chairman of the Medical Services Recruitment Board. Dr N Subbaiyan, registrar of cooperative societies would hold full additional charge of the post of Office on Special Duty, Kalaignar Centenary Function.