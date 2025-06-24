Begin typing your search...
Cylinder bursts in Thoothukudi school canteen; no injuries reported
The incident took place at the school canteen while breakfast was being prepared for the students.
CHENNAI: A fire accident occurred at the Ayan Rajapatti Primary School near Ettaiyapuram in Thoothukudi district.
A cooking gas cylinder reportedly burst, leading to a fire.
According to Maalaimalar, the woman who was cooking at that time managed to escape quickly without being harmed.
