    Cylinder bursts in Thoothukudi school canteen; no injuries reported

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Jun 2025 12:20 PM IST
    CHENNAI: A fire accident occurred at the Ayan Rajapatti Primary School near Ettaiyapuram in Thoothukudi district.

    The incident took place at the school canteen while breakfast was being prepared for the students.

    A cooking gas cylinder reportedly burst, leading to a fire.

    According to Maalaimalar, the woman who was cooking at that time managed to escape quickly without being harmed.

