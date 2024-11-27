Cyclonic storm to form in the next few hours; heavy rainfall warning issued for coastal districts of TN

CHENNAI: As the northeast monsoon first cyclone is likely to form in the next few hours over Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre has given orange and yellow warning for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu the next three days. The state is likely to witness strong winds due to the weather system prevailing over the sea.

The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours on Wednesday over the same region. It is about 120 km eastsoutheast of Trincomalee, 370 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 470 km southeast of Puducherry and 550 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent two days.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts. And heavy rain is predicted over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on Thursday.

On November 29 and 30, an orange alert issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts predicting very heavy rainfall. As many as four districts - Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore districts are likely to witness heavy rain and yellow warning has been issued. As the cyclone is likely to make landfall on Saturday, the rainfall is expected to reduce gradually and heavy rain is predicted over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts on December 1 and 2.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal to slightly above normal rainfall is very likely over north Tamil Nadu. Near normal to slightly below normal rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued wind warning as strong winds speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely over north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, adjoining Rayalaseema, south coastal Andhra Prades from November 28 to 30.

In addition, Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John stated that the depression / cyclone may cross the coast between Parangipettai, Cuddalore and Chennai around November 30. Since it is crossing south of Chennai ideal rains for chennai catchment. The capital Chennai will get heavy rain on November 29 and 30.