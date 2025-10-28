Cyclone Montha moves towards Andhra coast at 12 kmph

CHENNAI: Cyclone Montha, now a severe cyclonic storm moving at 12 kmph, is centered about 160 km away from Machilipatnam and 240 km away from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update.

It is likely to cross the Andhra coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, this evening or tonight (October 28), with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, while isolated places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli (Ghat areas), and Kanniyakumari may also receive heavy rain today.

Squally winds and rough sea conditions are likely along the Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha coasts over the next two days.