Cyclone Michaung to make landfall in four hours; Rain to gradually decrease in TN: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday stated that the rainfall activity is likely to decrease gradually in Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain is predicted over the south and interior districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days due to trough wind.

Under the influence of trough wind in easterlies, heavy rain is forecast issues to Thiruvallur and Ranipet for the next 24 hours. And isolated areas in the south and interior districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get mild showers, as per RMC bulletin.

On December 9, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi. As far as Chennai is concerned, some areas are likely to get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days.

As per RMC rainfall data, from December 4, 8.30 am to December 5, 8.30 am, Thiruvallur district received the highest amount of rainfall with 34 cm. Followed by Kancheepuram 27 cm, Chennai 24 cm, Chengalpattu 22 cm. Many areas in Chennai district, including Royapuram, Adyar, Kodambakkam, Thiru Vi ka Nagar, Shollinganallur, Teynampet, Valasavakkam recorded 18 to 21 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

During the Northeast Monsoon, Tamil Nadu received 368 cm which is, 2 percent deficit against its usual rainfall of 375 mm. The capital city recorded 54 percent excess rainfall with 1,077 mm, whereas the average rainfall was 700 mm.

Meanwhile, the severe cyclonic storm Michaung over the west central Bay of Bengal along and off the south Andhra Pradesh coast moved northwards on Tuesday. As the system is moving nearly northwards close to the coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lie over land.

The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla in the next four hours as a severe syclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 kmph -100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.