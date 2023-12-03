Cyclone Michaung: TN Ministers review precautionary measures

CHENNAI: In view of the cyclonic storm Michaung, senior Ministers of the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Sunday visited various parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts and reviewed precautionary measures being undertaken by various government agencies.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam campus here and reviewed the precautionary measures.

While Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy visited very high-vulnerable areas in Tiruvallur district including Puzhal reservoir and Pulicat, Finance and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu visited Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district, Housing Minister S Muthusamy reviewed the situation in Kancheepuram district.

Minister for MSME T M Anbarasan visited various areas in Chengalpattu district, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam reviewed the situation in Cuddalore district, Law Minister S Regupathy visited the rain-hit areas in Nagapattinam district, Textiles Minister R Gandhi visited various areas in Ranipet district.

Minister for HR&CE, P K Sekarbabu along with Chennai Mayor R Priya reviewed efforts being taken in Kolathur Assembly constituency here.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena reviewed the situation at Mylapore fire station along with the Fire and Rescue Services DGP Abhash Kumar.