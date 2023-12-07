Begin typing your search...

Cyclone Michaung: Modi asks MHA to release in advance Centre's contribution to SDRF to AP, TN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared this in a post on X.

ByPTIPTI|7 Dec 2023 8:50 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-07 09:24:05.0  )
X

Narendra Modi (ANI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the second installment of the Centre's contribution to the SDRF of Rs 493.60 to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu in view of floods caused by cyclone Michaung.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared this in a post on X.

The PM has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for Integrated Urban Flood Management Activities for Chennai Basin Project under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes central assistance of Rs 500 crore, Shah said.

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung left behind a trail of destruction in Andhra Pradesh, damaging 770-kilometre roads, uprooting trees and killing livestock.

According to data shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), nearly 40 lakh people from 194 villages and two towns were affected by Michaung's impact, including the inundation of 25 villages.

In Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai, residents are grappling with stagnant water and power disruption in several areas and its suburbs after Michaung wreaked havoc in the metropolis and neighbouring districts.

PTI

