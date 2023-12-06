Cyclone Michaung: Half yearly exams postponed in 4 districts of TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that the half-yearly examinations will be conducted on the basis of a single question paper at the state level for the students from Class 6 to 12 under the Tamil Nadu Department of School Education.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the half-yearly examination for Class 11 and 12 that were scheduled to be held from Thursday and for SSLC from Dec 6, now stand postponed in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts.

It has also been informed that the examinations will be held in other districts as planned, and for KTCC districts once the situation stabilises.

Schools and colleges are functioning as relief camps and relief works is going on and schools and colleges in Chennai district have been given a holiday tomorrow (Dec 7).