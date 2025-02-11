Cyclone Gaja: Restrict PILs to jurisdiction, says Madras HC while refusing compensation

CHENNAI: Public interest litigants should restrict themselves within its jurisdiction, opines the Madras High Court and refused to grant compensation to the farmers and general public who were affected by the 2018 Gaja cyclone.

The first division bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq held that there is a limitation to prefer PIL, the court cannot pressurise the State to provide compensation as it is subject matter of policy decision and financial constraints, observed the bench.

However, the bench directed the State to consider the demand seeking adequate compensation to the farmers affected by the Gaja cyclone, wrote the bench while disposing of two PILs.

Litigants M Vellaisamy and R Kalaiselvan moved respective PILs alleging that the compensation provided by the State is adequate and sought direction for proper compensation to the farmers to revive their livelihood.

It was submitted that on November 15 -amp; 16, 2018, the Gaja cyclone hit the Cauvery Delta regions more particularly Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts.

As a result, several thousand hectares of farming lands, houses and electric poles were damaged. Nearly 80 thousand trees including coconut trees were uprooted, said the litigants. It was reported that more than 60 human lives and 700 livestock including cows, cocks, goats and hens were lost to the cyclone.

A committee formed by the National Green Tribunal suggested the government give Rs 28,000 per coconut tree and adequate compensation for the loss of human life and livestock, said the litigants.

However, the State only granted a meagre amount Rs 1,500 for a coconut tree, submitted the litigants. Hence, they sought directions for compensation proportionate to the damages faced by the farmers.

State government pleader, A Edwin Prabhakar submitted that the State has already granted compensation to the farmers and public, if any representation made in this regard will be considered.

After the submission, the bench directed the litigants to make representation before the authorities concerned and disposed of the litigations.