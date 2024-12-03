Cyclone Fengal wrath on western Tamil Nadu, Krishnagiri worst hit

CHENNAI: The rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal, which wreaked havoc in northern Tamil Nadu, pounded western Tamil Nadu since Monday morning with Krishnagiri bearing the brunt. The State, which had earlier dispatched senior cabinet members to rain-ravaged Villupuram, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai, is now focussing on Krishnagiri, Salem and Dharmapuri districts.

According to reports coming in, incessant rains triggered by the cyclone caused havoc in Krishnagiri with several lakes breaching and flooding arterial national highways and state roads. Several interior areas also lie inundated with Uthangarai receiving a record rain of 50 cm till 7 am on Monday.

The overflowing water from Parasaneri Lake washed away over 20 tourist vehicles including maxi cabs and cars parked on the Tirupathur-Uthangarai Road. Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu said heavy overnight rains led to a breach on the Tirupathur-Uthangarai Road causing vehicles to be carried away by the strong current of water.

Residential areas in Uthangarai and Pochampalli in Krishnagiri bore the maximum brunt due to inundation. The motorists were in distress with traffic suspended on the flooded roads leading to Dharmapuri, Tirupathur and Sipcot from Pochampalli.

A flood alert was issued to people living along the banks of the Pambar River due to the release of 15,000 cusecs of water from the dam.

Similarly, the surplus stormwater released from the Thenpennari River in Tiruvannamalai affected the Villupuram district for the second consecutive day with 18 people feared missing. “A helicopter is on the way to rescue the flood-hit devotees who are reported missing at Vaaragi temple. The Arasur village in Villupuram is now cut off,” a district official said. The Gadilam river flowing through Villupuram and Cuddalore is now in and the Vikramadevi lake is brimming.

According to the southern railway and state highway sources, the national highway connecting Vikravandi with north TN is restored and the express train services have resumed.

Meanwhile, sources with the State Disaster Management Authority estimated that more than 1.5 crore people were affected across 14 districts of TN.

The commissioner of revenue administration has also instructed the district revenue official to enumerate the rain damage and collectorates announced the closure of schools and colleges in flood-hit areas.