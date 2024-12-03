Cyclone Fengal : Vijay flays DMK govt over ‘inept’ response

CHENNAI: In a blistering attack, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Tuesday castigated the DMK government for its "callous" and "inept" handling of Cyclone Fengal's aftermath in Tamil Nadu.

The cyclone, which made landfall last week, has left a trail of destruction and despair in its wake, with thousands of people affected across the state.

The actor-turned-politician, expressed his outrage and disappointment at the government's lack of preparedness and inadequate response to the disaster.

"It is nothing short of criminal negligence that the government did not take proper measures to protect the people, despite having prior knowledge of the cyclone's arrival," he said in a statement.

"The DMK government is more interested in making temporary, eye-catching announcements rather than taking concrete steps to ensure public safety," he said.

"This is not the first time they have failed the people, and it is high time they took responsibility for their actions,” he noted.

Vijay also criticised the government's approach to relief work, saying that providing temporary assistance and taking photos was not enough.

The TVK president highlighted the suffering of the people, saying that words cannot describe the unbearable pain of those who have been abandoned by the government in times of need.

Vijay’s scathing critique of the DMK government comes as the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal.

He pointed out that the people had voted for the DMK government with trust, expecting protection and safety, but were instead left to fend for themselves.

"Is it the solution for the ruling government to meet the affected people for a couple of days as an annual ritual during cyclones and disasters, take photos, and provide temporary relief, and then leave?" he questioned.

The TVK president emphasised that the government's primary duty is to protect its citizens, especially during times of crisis.

"In times of disasters like rain and floods, the moral and primary duty of fulfilling the basic security needs of the people lies first and foremost with the rulers. But the rulers completely forget this," he said.

Vijay also urged the government to learn from history, stating that those who are arrogant and deceive people cannot retain power for long.

"The people will not forget the government's inaction, and the upcoming days will definitely show that all these unstoppable efforts will fail before the power of the people," he warned.

Earlier in the day, Vijay provided relief assistance to 300 families of TP Chatram, Chennai, who were severely affected by Cyclone Fengal at his party headquarters in Panaiyur.

He also called upon TVK cadres to join hands with the people and engage in relief work, demonstrating his commitment to supporting those in need.