Cyclone Fengal: Rains continue to throw life out of gear in TN's hill stations

COIMBATORE: Although rains induced by cyclone Fengal have decreased in several regions across Tamil Nadu, the downpour continued moderately in parts of the Nilgiris, resulting in multiple tree fall incidents.

Around five trees got uprooted, of which two were on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam Road, causing a traffic block. The tree branches from a few trees also fell on electric lines, causing power disruption in a few areas.

Similarly, vehicles queued up for over an hour on the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam National Highways due to a tree fall. Meanwhile, after two days of cancellation due to rains, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train between Mettupalayam-Ooty resumed its journey with tourists on Wednesday.

Over the last few days, unprecedented rains led to a huge boulder rolling down the hills into Thambusamy Nagar in Venkatapuram Panchayat around 4 am. A major tragedy was averted as the boulder came to a halt after breaking the compound wall of the house of Venkatachalam, an AIADMK functionary.

The panicked families rushed out of their houses after hearing the loud noise. Also, many shifted elsewhere as the incident came close on the heels of a seven-member family losing their lives in a landslide in Tiruvannamalai.

AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy, Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, officials from the departments of Revenue, and Mines and Geology, inspected the spot where the boulder fell and discussed measures to be taken to prevent such incidents. As floods in residential areas drained out in Krishnagiri, people from affected areas are gradually returning to normalcy.

In the neighbouring Dharmapuri, suspension of coracle services and bathing in Hogenakkal Falls continues for the second day due to a heavy inflow of 33,000 cusecs in the Cauvery River at 6 am on Wednesday due to rains in catchment areas.