Cyclone Fengal: NDRF, SDRF teams dispatched to Chengalpattu, Villupuram

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday dispatched NDRF and SDRF companies to Chengalpattu and Villupuram to handle the situation when cyclone Fengal makes landfall on Saturday.

A release issued by the state government, after State Revenue and Disaster Management minister KKSSR Ramachandran reviewed rescue and relief measures being taken in the districts exposed to the brunt of Cyclone Fengal, said that one company of NDRF and two companies of SDRF have been dispatched to Chengalpattu, while a company each of SDRF and NDRF were sent to Villupuram.

The state government has already deployed NDRF and SDRF personnel in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur districts as the met department forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next couple of days.

According to the government release, about 2,229 relief centre buildings have been kept ready. So far, about 471 people have been accommodated in six relief camps in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

The government has kept 1,193 earthmovers, 806 boats, 977 generators, 1,786 chainsaws, and 2,439 motor pumps ready in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

Advisory to construction firms

Meanwhile, the state government, in another release, has advised construction firms to stabilize or dismantle their cranes and heavy-duty machinery over ground owing to the risk of them collapsing in the cyclonic winds expected to reach as high as 60 to 90km/h when Cyclone Fengal makes landfall on Saturday.

The government has also asked advertisers to either remove their hoardings or ensure their stability to withstand the fury of the cyclone.