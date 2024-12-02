Cyclone Fengal impact: WRD moves men, material to critical areas along Thenpennai River

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has taken precautionary measures by deploying officials to vulnerable points in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, which have been severely impacted by Cyclone Fengal, to closely monitor the situation in water bodies and reservoirs in the region.

The authorities have also directed their subordinates managing the reservoirs to maintain the water levels at a safe level, which is two feet below the full storage capacity of the reservoirs.

The water discharged into the Thenpennai River from reservoirs was approximately 78,000 cusecs.

Of this, 74,000 cusecs let out from the Sathanur reservoir, while 1,440 cusecs was released from the Krishnagiri dam downstream of the river, according to a report issued at 12.00 pm on Monday.

The discharge from the Sathanur reservoir increased from 38,795 cusecs at 8 am to 74,000 cusecs by 12 noon, indicating a significant rise in the inflow from upstream of the river.

Meanwhile, the department has ramped up its efforts in anticipation of heavy inflows from upstream, its tributaries, and their catchment areas in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, which have been experiencing torrential rainfall triggered by the cyclone.

“We have moved personnel and materials from unaffected areas in the northern region to critical and vulnerable points in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts. Since the upstream areas of Thenpennai and its tributaries in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts have received heavy rainfall, we are closely monitoring the water flow in the Thenpennai River,” Additional Chief Secretary of WRD K Manivasan told DT Next.

The department has instructed the authorities managing the reservoirs and tanks in the northern region, which has been severely affected by the cyclone, to take all precautionary measures and remain alert, said another official.

The department has also alerted the district administrations in the northern region to take precautionary actions in low-lying areas and settlements along the bunds of the Thenpennai River.