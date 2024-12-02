Cyclone Fengal: IMD fails to learn from past mistakes, TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai hits out

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday attacked the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for its 'inaccurate' predictions regarding cyclone Fengal's movement.

Addressing reporters at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan after launching the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress membership drive, Selvaperunthagai said, "The IMD has failed miserably in accurately predicting the movements of Cyclone Fengal. They initially claimed that the cyclone made landfall last night, only to retract their statement later. This kind of flip-flop is unacceptable and has confused the people."

Selvaperunthagai further pointed out that the IMD's predictions were at odds with those of meteorological centres in China and the United States.

"When there are differing reports from other countries, the IMD should have been more accurate in their predictions. Their failure to do so has raised serious questions about their credibility, " he said.

The TNCC president also drew attention to the IMD's past failures, citing the 2004 Tsunami that ravaged the Tamil Nadu coast.

"It is imperative that the IMD learns from its past mistakes and provides accurate predictions to enable the government and the people to take necessary precautionary measures," he said.

The Sriperumbudur MLA also praised the Stalin-led state government for their efforts to save lives during natural disasters.

"The State government has been working tirelessly to rescue those affected by the cyclone and to provide them with relief materials. We appreciate their efforts and commitment to the welfare of the people," he said.

Selvaperunthagai also commented on Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thirumavalavan's decision to boycott the "Ambedkar: Leader for All" book release ceremony, in which TVK president Vijay is participating.

"VCK chief Thirumavalavan would never boycott Ambedkar. He is only boycotting the event. He needs to clarify why he is not participating in the event," he added.