Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rain in Nilgiris causes disruptions; holiday declared for schools and colleges

CHENNAI: Due to the heavy rainfall in Nilgiris, the district collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Thanneeru, has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Ooty, Coonoor, and Kotagiri taluks today (Monday).

As per a Maalaimalar report, the district recorded significant rainfall, with Koodalur Bazar and Kodanadu areas receiving up to 7 cm of rain. Over the past 24 hours, rainfall amounts in various areas were as follows: Koodalur Bazar - 73 mm, Kodanadu - 71 mm, Kleinmark - 59 mm, Upper Koodalur - 52 mm, Ooty - 40 mm, Devala - 39 mm, Parvuthur - 35 mm, Lower Kotagiri - 33 mm, Ketti - 32 mm, Cherumulli and Wood Periyar Estate - 30 mm, Kotagiri - 27 mm.

Meanwhile, the Salem Division of the Railways has announced the suspension of the Ooty-Mettupalayam, Ooty-Coonoor, and Coonoor-Ooty mountain trains for two days due to the continuous rainfall in the region.

Cyclone Fengal, formed in the Bay of Bengal, had made landfall near Puducherry, bringing heavy rains to the Nilgiris as forecasted by the Meteorological Department.

Starting from early morning yesterday, light rains were observed in Ooty, Coonoor, Kotagiri, and Koodalur. By evening, the rainfall intensified, causing heavy downpours throughout the night. This resulted in significant flooding on several roads in Ooty city, causing great difficulty for commuters and pedestrians.

Heavy rains continued into the morning in the areas surrounding Ooty, causing water to accumulate at key locations like the Ooty Bus Stand and the Railway Police Station. Travellers at the bus station and the nearby railway tracks faced considerable inconvenience due to the waterlogged conditions.

Additionally, the constant rains resulted in flooding along the railway tracks, which caused slow-moving traffic in the impacted areas.

The heavy rain, accompanied by dense fog and chilly weather, severely impacted the daily lives of residents across the district. Travellers on mountain roads were forced to drive with headlights on due to low visibility. Despite the rain, Ooty saw an influx of tourists who continued to explore the Botanical Garden and other scenic spots, enjoying nature’s beauty.