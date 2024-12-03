Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: Flooding near Coimbatore-Bengaluru NH causes traffic congestion

    A traffic diversion has been announced due to the flooding on the road.

    3 Dec 2024 11:42 AM IST
    Cyclone Fengal: Flooding near Coimbatore-Bengaluru NH causes traffic congestion
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Traffic congestion near Coimbatore-Bengaluru National Highway has been caused by the overflow of flood water from Cyclone Fengal.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, a traffic diversion has been announced due to the flooding on the road.

    It is also reported that government bus which was stuck in the flood was pulled out by rescue vehicle.

